M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Clare Bousfield Acquires 76 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

Clare Bousfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Clare Bousfield purchased 66 shares of M&G stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($195.74).

MNG stock opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.58. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MNG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

