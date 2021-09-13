MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MCR opened at $8.68 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

