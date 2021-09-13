Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $925.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $930.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $807.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD traded up $9.19 on Friday, reaching $1,593.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $945.00 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,506.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,333.09.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.