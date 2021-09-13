Methanex Co. (MEOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

