Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) traded up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.51. 11,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 800,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $685.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

