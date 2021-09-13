Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $329.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average is $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.