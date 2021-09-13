Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $184.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

