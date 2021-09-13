Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

