Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

MRCY stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

