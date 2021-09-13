Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,364,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

