Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 540.0% over the last three years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

