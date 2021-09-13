Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,752 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Kroger by 99.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

