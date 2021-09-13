Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

