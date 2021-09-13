Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 77,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDCE opened at $41.89 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.