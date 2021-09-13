Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

