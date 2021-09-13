Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,812 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

