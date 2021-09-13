Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

