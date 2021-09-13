Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,772 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,086 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PNM Resources by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 508,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

