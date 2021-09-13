Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Position Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,039 shares of company stock worth $1,902,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED opened at $233.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

