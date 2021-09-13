Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,799.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

