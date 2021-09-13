Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Markel by 65.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Markel by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,233.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,200.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

