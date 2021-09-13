MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO opened at $47.86 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.