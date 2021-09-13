ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $118.12 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.