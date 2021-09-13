MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $22.36 on Monday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

