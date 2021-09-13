Macquarie Upgrades Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) to Buy

Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

