Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.83 and a 200-day moving average of $348.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,899 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

