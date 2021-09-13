Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $476.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

