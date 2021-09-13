Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

