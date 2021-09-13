Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

LCID opened at 19.93 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a one year low of 9.60 and a one year high of 64.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

