Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 83,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

