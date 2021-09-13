Lovisa Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:LOV)

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.00.
Lovisa Company Profile
