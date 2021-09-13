Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

TRN opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.