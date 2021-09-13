Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arrow Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 25.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

