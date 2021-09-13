Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 329,385 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 750.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 1,835,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 968,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 93.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 876,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 554.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 721,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

