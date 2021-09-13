Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,389 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 278,198 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $491.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

