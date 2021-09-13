Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.15 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

