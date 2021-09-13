Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SATS opened at $25.47 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

