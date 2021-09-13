Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.67 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $103.67 million and $12.04 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00043972 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

