Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of LOMA opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $854.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

