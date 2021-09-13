LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 53.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $37,949,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

RAMP stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

