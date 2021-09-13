Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

