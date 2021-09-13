Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,467,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 36.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 31.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.