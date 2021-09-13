Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 655 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock worth $37,834,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

