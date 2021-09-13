Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $207.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

