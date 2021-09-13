Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.30.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

