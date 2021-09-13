Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,300 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. 16,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

