Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.36. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 5,184 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.