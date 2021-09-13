LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,275. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.01.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
