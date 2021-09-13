LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

LX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

