LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.
LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
LX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
