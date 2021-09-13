Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.46 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.